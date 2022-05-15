Howard softball wins first MEAC title since 2007

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Howard University softball team is the MEAC champion for the first time since 2007.

Howard earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, beating Morgan State 5-4 in the title game. The Bison defeated the Bears twice to win the title. Howard’s record is 31-22.

The Bison will find out their placement in the tournament Sunday evening.

