Washington, DC

Howard softball wins first MEAC title since 2007

By Alex Flum
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Howard University softball team is the MEAC champion for the first time since 2007.

Howard earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, beating Morgan State 5-4 in the title game. The Bison defeated the Bears twice to win the title. Howard’s record is 31-22.

The Bison will find out their placement in the tournament Sunday evening.

