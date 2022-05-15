Howard softball wins first MEAC title since 2007
WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Howard University softball team is the MEAC champion for the first time since 2007.
Howard earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, beating Morgan State 5-4 in the title game. The Bison defeated the Bears twice to win the title. Howard’s record is 31-22.
The Bison will find out their placement in the tournament Sunday evening.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 1