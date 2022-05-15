ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Valley residents deal with flooding after rain

By Megan Lee, Brandon Jaces, Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCkik_0feYXlQk00

(WKBN) — The Valley saw some rain Saturday night.

It was puddling on the road, making for some good splashes from drivers.

It was also forming what looked like a river alongside the road.

Residents on the border of Austintown and Weathersfield are also dealing with some flooding after the rain, especially near County Line Road and Northfield Drive.

Crews were out working on what appeared to be a waterline or sewer — residents in the area said water was actually forcing cars off the street earlier in the day.

At least a dozen houses’ yards were affected by the flooding.

James Hager contributed to this report.

