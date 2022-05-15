ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis man sentenced 26 years for armed robbery spree in Illinois

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man for a string of armed robberies in Illinois.

Jalon J. Moore, 25, was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Thursday over an armed robbery spree in the Metro East three years ago. In January, Moore pled guilty to armed robberies of Sprint in Fairview Heights and Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville, in addition to a bank robbery of GCS Credit Union in Collinsville. Investigators say all of these robberies happened in March 2019.

prison. Moore was also ordered to pay more than $130,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Moore, Larry J. Rhines, and Garry Johnson, committed numerous “take over style” business robberies in the Metro East area between January and March 2019. During these robberies, investigators say the three were armed with firearms and threatened employees while demanding money. Rhines and Johnson are expected to be sentenced in June 2022.

In addition to his charges in Illinois, Moore has pleaded guilty to five armed robberies of businesses in the city of Saint Louis, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

