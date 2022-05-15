ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US rate hikes strain Hong Kong's virus-weakened economy

By Holmes Chan and Jerome Taylor, ISAAC LAWRENCE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHdDf_0feYXOK900
Recent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve have come at a bad time for Hong Kong's flagging economy /AFP

Recent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve have come at a bad time for Hong Kong which, thanks to its US dollar peg, must follow suit despite its own flagging economy.

Hong Kong has pegged its currency to the US dollar since 1983, which has helped the city weather economic storms such as the 1997 Asian financial crisis and underpinned its status as a major global finance hub.

But it also means Hong Kong has little choice but to follow the Fed's latest round of hawkish rate hikes -â the biggest of its kind in 22 years.

"The Covid outbreak in Hong Kong and in mainland China is already hurting growth," senior economist at Oxford Economics Lloyd Chan told AFP.

"The last thing that Hong Kong needs now is a rising interest rate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ32H_0feYXOK900
Low interest rates that Hong Kong has enjoyed for more than a decade are now facing a reversal, the city's finance secretary has said /AFP

The city on Friday revised its 2022 GDP growth forecast down to between one and two percent, after a worse-than-expected four percent drop in the first quarter.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote last week that Hong Kong was now facing a reversal of the low interest rate environment it had enjoyed for more than a decade.

"As the economy has not yet fully recovered from the epidemic, we have to pay attention to the impact of interest rate hike... (on) people and small and medium enterprises," he wrote on his official website.

- Impact on housing market -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16e6YL_0feYXOK900
Hong Kong's housing market is likely to feel the heat from interest rate hikes, analysts say /AFP

Hong Kong banks have so far kept their best lending rates steady, but they will feel the squeeze in three to six months, analysts say.

"The interest rate may increase quicker than in the past, given the faster pace from the Fed and also the change in the overall background risk sentiment in the world," economist Gary Ng of Natixis told AFP.

Homebuyers whose mortgages are linked to the Hong Kong interbank offered rate (HIBOR) will be the first to feel the heat, said economist Heron Lim at Moody's Analytics.

"This usually has a downward effect on housing prices, (which) should shrink in 2022 and into 2023 as well, especially if there's low demand from mainland Chinese investors," Lim told AFP.

The Hong Kong government on Friday said it expected signs of revival later this year following the relaxation of coronavirus curbs that ground the economy to a halt in the first quarter.

But the rate hikes could dampen a domestic rebound as the higher burden shouldered by homebuyers will eat into their consumption power.

Small and medium-sized businesses also potentially face a "really tough time" if the rising rates coincide with a Covid resurgence, economist Samuel Tse of DBS Bank told AFP.

Hong Kong is still hewing to a lighter version of China's zero-Covid model that has taken a toll on businesses in the city.

- Dollar peg 'defensible' -

Hong Kong allows its currency to trade within a range of 7.75-7.85 to the greenback.

Capital outflows and intense selling of the Hong Kong dollar in recent months have pushed it to the weak end of that trading band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5Xp0_0feYXOK900
The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged to the US greenback since 1983 /AFP

Last week, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)spent HK$8.53 billion ($1.08 billion) in three attempts to prop up the local currency, the first intervention since 2019.

Some commentators have begun questioning the sustainability of the peg, citing pressures of the pandemic and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States.

Responding to a Bloomberg op-ed, HKMA deputy chief executive Edmond Lau said earlier this month that the US dollar peg was a "highly robust and transparent system" and "highly resilient".

"Hong Kong's monetary base is fully backed by US dollar assets," Lau wrote, adding that the government had ample fiscal reserves and no net debt.

All four analysts who spoke with AFP agreed that Hong Kong would hold on to the peg despite changes in the global economy.

"Although the foreign reserve has dropped from $500 billion to around $460 billion, it is still a relatively high level which should be enough to defend the Hong Kong dollar," said Tse of DBS.

Lim at Moody's said the HKMA war chest ensured the peg was "very defensible", adding that the arrangement had policy value as Hong Kong remained an international gateway to China's economy.

Ng of Nataxis noted that there has not been any selloff or panic offloading of Hong Kong dollar-related assets, which he said bodes well for the future of the peg.

"But in the medium or long run," he added, "it depends on whether this currency stability still has benefits that outweigh the costs, such as the divergence... between China and the US."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China calls for urgent boost to virus-hit economy

China's premier called for greater "urgency" in rolling out measures to support the virus-battered economy, state media reported Wednesday, days after data highlighted the stark impact of Covid-19 restrictions. "All localities and departments should step up their sense of urgency, and new measures that can be used should be used," Li Keqiang said at a symposium on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. He added that efforts to support the economy should bring it "back to normal quickly" after admitting that indicators have "weakened significantly" since March, with a particular dip in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Us Dollar#Hong Kong Government#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Asian#Fed#Covid
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
People

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy