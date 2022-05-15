ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Weak Front Sunday With Possible Moisture Maker Next Week

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER(CBS)- We have a weak cold front expected to push over eastern Colorado by Sunday morning. This should cool temperatures by a few degrees and increase dew points enough to slow down the fire danger to finish out the week. There are no red flag warnings anywhere in the state posted for Sunday. We still have to be extremely careful because it is still so dry across the entire state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpYrv_0feYWk5I00

(credit: CBS)

The beginning of the week ahead will be warming up back into the 80s with a slight chance for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms thru Wednesday. A warming ridge of high pressure will get the warm up going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iCDS_0feYWk5I00

(credit: CBS)

There is a trough of low pressure expected to push into the Rockies by Friday. This may be our next big chance for measurable moisture across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hi5lh_0feYWk5I00

(credit: CBS)

With a chance for showers and thunderstorms over the eastern plains and possible snow in the mountains. It is too early to tell exactly how much. But, a cool down and some moisture is looking very likely Friday into Saturday of the week ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TReLl_0feYWk5I00

(credit: CBS)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The Mountains, Denver Will See Rain And Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – More warm weather will dominate Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday before an enormous change. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain, snow, and unusually cold temperatures. Before a powerful cold front arrives Thursday evening, temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees again in Denver on Wednesday followed by upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Thursday. These temperatures are far above normal for May. There is also another chance for late day thunderstorms on Wednesday mostly in the southeast region of the state and far from the Denver metro area. The chance for a thunderstorm along the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Critical Fire Danger Followed By Heavy Snow

Get ready for a wild weather ride! Colorado is in for some whiplash as we go from critical fire danger to winter weather alerts in less than 24 hours.   Ahead of a powerful cold front and low pressure system, we get very wind and hot! This means we are once again worried about fire danger. With how dry it has been, we are always worried about fire danger in Colorado, but with the wind and heat we expect on Thursday we are on high alert. Red Flag Warnings will cover much of Colorado. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s. It wouldn’t be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Warm Days Before A Blast Of Winter-Like Weather On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a replica of Monday in most of Colorado. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal and some areas will experience a brief thunderstorm late in the day. The Denver metro area will reach the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon which is more than 10 degrees above normal for the third week in May. Southeast Colorado will soar into the 90s while most mountain towns reach the 70s prompting another day with quickly melting snow in the high country. (source: CBS) The chance for a late thunderstorm is small overall but neighborhoods that see a storm Tuesday afternoon could experience very...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: A Major Weather Change Looming For Colorado

Temperatures soar well above average for the next few days, but the bottom drops out on Friday after a powerful cold front surges through the state on Thursday. Ahead of that powerful cold front, we have a few more rain showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. Some of those could turn severe in southeastern Colorado with hail and wind being the biggest threats. Thursday, as the front barrels through it will once again whip up the wind and help create dangerous fire conditions. Much of the state will be under a Fire Weather Watch thanks to strong wind, hot temperatures, and dry...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lack Of Rain & Snow Causing Coloradans To Consider Artificial Turf

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Spring has come, but the rain and snow have been scarce. Now more people are turning to alternatives to water hungry lawns. At a home in Lakewood, several men were putting in a lawn. No grass seed, no fertilizer, no water or even sod necessary. It is artificial turf. (credit: CBS) Josh DeYoung is an owner of Perfect Turf who explains, “It really comes down to time, water and money. They want to save their weekends not mowing, they want to cut back on their water usage.” He says artificial turf has gotten so popular the back up is 5-6...
LAKEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

It's sweltering now – but 24 inches of snow could soon fall in Colorado

Don't be fooled by the scorching hot temperatures around the state of Colorado on Tuesday – there's still a chance snow could impact your weekend plans. Based on National Weather Service forecasts, precipitation could roll through the state on Friday, with night time lows in the teens in some areas expected to result in snow. This storm could linger through Sunday. Right now, the central mountain and northern mountain regions...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Late May Snow And Freeze Possible This Friday, Even In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in late May is no stranger to Colorado, even across the lower elevations, including the Denver metro area. In fact, it was just a few years ago when Denver recorded three inches of snow on May 20, 2019. The snow was heavy and wet, breaking numerous tree limbs around the city. Damage from a late May snowfall near East Quincy Ave. and South Uravan St. in Aurora (CBS) (credit: CBS) A cold and potentially wet storm system will move into the northern and central Rockies later this week. It will have unseasonably cold air for this time of year....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado’s First Tornado Of 2022 Touched Down Monday In Logan County

DENVER (CBS4) – After a slow start to the thunderstorm season in Colorado the radar turned active on Monday thanks an increase in moisture near the surface. Scattered storms on the eastern plains even prompted a few severe thunderstorm warnings late in the day. A landspout tornado touched down near Illif on May 16. (credit: Dakota McGee) One storm in Logan County produced Colorado’s first tornado of 2022 around 6:20 p.m., about 5 to 7 miles southeast of Iliff. Storm chaser Dakota McGee said the landspout tornado was on the ground for about 8 minutes. The picture above is a great example of how sometimes a tornado does not have a fully condensed funnel. You can see the funnel in the cloud and the circulation on the ground, but nothing in between. This is very common in the beginning stages of a tornado, or with a weak tornado, especially in a dry climate like on the plains of eastern Colorado. Landspout tornadoes are spawned from non-supercell thunderstorms. They are typically weak and short-lived but can be very photogenic, like the one near Platteville last summer. Regardless of the type, any tornado should be taken seriously and monitored closely if you are nearby.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Thunderstorms, Fire Danger, Rain And Possible Snow In The Week Ahead

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado has an active week of weather developing as we hit mid May. Between Monday and Friday we have a chance for everything from a warming trend, two cold fronts, severe thunderstorms, return to fire danger, rain showers and for some a chance for snow by the end of the week. To start things off a ridge of high pressure is rolling over the Rockies to bring warmer days in over the state for Monday and Tuesday. (credit: CBS) Then, come Tuesday and Wednesday there is a little dip in the jet stream bringing in a small disturbance over the state. This should...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

If We Freeze Friday Night, Here’s How To Trap Pockets Of Warm Air To Protect Your Annuals

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s growing concern for freezing temperatures along the Front Range of Colorado later this week. A cold and potentially wet storm will arrive by Thursday evening and it will impact the region into Saturday. Snow is expected in the mountains with a chilly rain in Denver. There is a chance the rain could mix with or change to snow Friday night into Saturday morning across the lower elevations. If you’ve already planted your vegetables and flowers this spring you’ll want to take action to protect them. Of utmost concern would be your annuals. The good news with this...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor: Getting COVID Multiple Times May Become The Norm

(CBS4)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado. You’ve likely noticed more people around you are getting sick, or you may have even battled the virus yourself recently. Some people are even getting COVID for a second time. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about reinfection. (credit: Getty Images) “The biggest question we’re having in the medical community is whether it’s fair to call these reinfections or simply new infections,” says Dr. Dave. “COVID is an illness with a lot of mutation and variants to it.” Colorado is one of the few states that is...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Pattern Change Could Be In The Works For Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Another dry and warm weekend is in store for Colorado with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected statewide. We will have wind both days but it shouldn’t be as strong as we saw earlier in the week with gusts averaging 15 to 25 mph. There will be one exception to this and that will be for central and south-central Colorado, where some places may gust in the 30-40 mph range at times and that is where we have Red Flag Warnings in effect through sunset today. Areas near fires will have air quality issues today, such as in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fire Sparked By Apparent Lightning Strike At Great Sand Dunes National Park

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Lightning is being blamed for a fire at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado. Park officials say the Medano Fire started along the road to get inside in the grassland. The fire burned more than 300 acres, and is 80% contained. At 3pm, a fire started along the entrance road, in the grasslands. Park staff are working with neighboring fire agencies. At this time, inbound traffic and the visitor center are closed. There are no other evacuations. The park will provide updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/s9gFwvwYtV — Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve (@GreatDunesNPS) May 18, 2022 Traffic was turned away, and the visitor center was closed. As of 8:15 p.m., the park was reopened. (credit: Great Sand Dunes National Park) “Fire crews will continue to work through the night until it is fully contained,” park officials stated on social media.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire rapidly grows in Colorado, no containment

A new wildfire has rapidly grown near Pagosa Springs, in southwest Colorado, prompting mandatory evacuations. Sparking on Tuesday with the cause currently under investigation, the 'Plumtaw Fire' was last estimated at 600 acres yesterday evening at about 9 PM. This estimate was up from the 323 acres that was reported around 6 PM, the 50 to 70 acres that was reported around 5 PM, and the 10 acres that was reported around 3 PM. A Wednesday morning update on InciWeb announced that the fire did grow more overnight without a specific estimate on additional acreage, though a tweet from the Forest Service stated that the blaze has now "reached Fourmile Road."
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

New city ranked as 'best place to live' in Colorado, 2nd nationwide

There's a new 'best place to live' in Colorado, according to US News & World Report's annual ranking of America's 150 most populous metros. In the publication's 2022-2023 'best places to live' ranking, Colorado Springs ranked first in the Centennial State and second nationwide, behind only Huntsville, Alabama. This improves on Colorado Springs' previous ranking of sixth last year. Boulder, which ranked as the top spot in the country and Colorado in the previous year, fell to a fourth-place national rank. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New 983 Area Code Takes Effect In 1 Month For Denver Metro Area

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – Look out, there’s a new area code in town. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 will be joining 303 and 720 starting in exactly one month (on June 17, 2022). The new area code will cover Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs And Boulder Land In The Top 5 Of Best Places To Live In America By U.S. News & World Report

(CBS4) – Two Colorado cities are in the Top 5 this year in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of best places to live in the United States. The 2022 rankings identified places in America that have the best “combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living, quality of life.” And it apparently helps to be tucked up next to beautiful Rocky Mountains. In the case of Colorado Springs, the No. 2 city on the list, nearby 14er Pikes Peak “is the backdrop.” Pikes Peak rises over the Air Force Academy (Photo By Steve Nehf / The Denver Post) For Boulder — No. 4...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy