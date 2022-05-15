Colorado Weather: Weak Front Sunday With Possible Moisture Maker Next Week

DENVER(CBS)- We have a weak cold front expected to push over eastern Colorado by Sunday morning. This should cool temperatures by a few degrees and increase dew points enough to slow down the fire danger to finish out the week. There are no red flag warnings anywhere in the state posted for Sunday. We still have to be extremely careful because it is still so dry across the entire state.

The beginning of the week ahead will be warming up back into the 80s with a slight chance for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms thru Wednesday. A warming ridge of high pressure will get the warm up going.

There is a trough of low pressure expected to push into the Rockies by Friday. This may be our next big chance for measurable moisture across the state.

With a chance for showers and thunderstorms over the eastern plains and possible snow in the mountains. It is too early to tell exactly how much. But, a cool down and some moisture is looking very likely Friday into Saturday of the week ahead.