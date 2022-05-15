When the smoke clears: With winners announced, it's time to pack up the party

Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest concluded Saturday at Liberty Park after winners were announced for ribs, whole hog, shoulder and more.

Out of 212 competition teams from four foreign countries and more than 24 states, Blues Hog from Washington, Missouri was named Grand Champion of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, and also placed first in the whole hog category.

Blues Hog placed first in the Shoulder category in 2021.

Blues Hog pit master Brad Leighninger said his team won the grand championship because they have the most distinctive barbecue.

“We do everything different — we cook hot and fast, we cook different than anyone has ever seen in Memphis,” Leighninger said. “Our food was just really good today.”

Heath Riles BBQ took home first place in the ribs category winning an $11,000 prize. Riles said over the years he has taken home more than 70 barbecue championships.

Memphis-based Sweet Swine O’ Mine took home first place for pork shoulder. Team member Mark Lambert had a feeling their shoulder would get the big win.

“We knew we had an awesome product,” Lambert said. “There was no doubt in mind we had a winning product.”

“It was all about the team,” added Sweet Swine O’ Mine team member Blake Marcum. “Without the team, we can’t do anything.”

After the winners were announced, rapper Tone Loc took to the stage to close out the event, which was held at Liberty Park this year because of construction at Tom Lee Park.

Memphis in May President and CEO Jim Holt assured the crowd the event will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023.

To see the full list of 2022 winners of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, click here.