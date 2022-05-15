ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani Back As Coaches For ‘The Voice’ Season 22; Kelly Clarkson’s Return Up In The Air

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Blake Shelton and John Legend will be back on The Voice as coaches for Season 22, with Gwen Stefani returning to the show for the first time in two years.

Shelton announced his continued involvement on Friday via a TikTok challenge. “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a video of him singing Mika’s “Grace Kelly.” While Legend and Stefani confirmed their participation in the upcoming season by dueting Shelton’s performance, noticeably absent from the challenge was Kelly Clarkson , who has served as a coach for the last eight seasons of the show.

The Voice is a reality competition series, which sees four famous musicians search for the best voices in America and mentor these singers to become artists. Each season, America then decides which singer is worthy of the show’s grand prize. Shelton has the longest history with the show, having been a coach since Season 1. Legend has coached each season over the course of the last four years, with Stefani stepping in intermittently over the last nine years for a total of six seasons. Clarkson joined the show in 2014 and has won it a total of four times, alongside contestants Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom.

A premiere date for The Voice Season 22 has not yet been set. Stefani’s TikTok—hinting at her return, alongside Shelton and Legend—can be found below.

@gwenstefani

#duet with @johnlegendofficial #duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall

♬ original sound – Blake Shelton

Comments / 122

Deborah
3d ago

I like Kelly and have a hard time watching Gwen..John is so so wish they would get the other young fella nick Jonas back on and always keep Blake.It's like I used to watch American idol but then they changed the judges and it fell down hill, I don't watch it at all. The judges can make or break the show. I mean Blake chose Gwen as his wife, but to put her as a coach on the voice No, not a good choice.

Reply(1)
40
Rosey B
3d ago

I can't stand watching it when Gwen is on there, they shouldn't let spouses work together.. The voice hasn't been the same since Adam left.. they need to change Judges every year because they all get really old to listen to year after year.. Just like American Idol..

Reply
29
Robert Alexanfer
3d ago

not Blake wife does she have to stick her Old nose in every thing what happened to her career that she' has to be things give Blake room to breath

Reply(4)
31
