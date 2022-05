CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter has had an increase of canines brought in, so much so that they've had to close intake. Shelter Director Shannon Posada said they like to keep kennels as big as possible for dogs. The average capacity for the shelter is usually 35, but on Tuesday the shelter had more than 50 dogs. She adds a lot of the intakes lately have been stray dogs, but now they're seeing owners who can't take care of their pet due to increased costs on products such as rent or gas.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO