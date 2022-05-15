ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man pistol-whipped, robbed on Queens street: VIDEO

By Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A man was repeatedly pistol-whipped and robbed on a residential Queens street, shocking video released by cops shows.

The 24-year-old victim was walking home on 89 Ave. near 218 St. in Queens Village when a man crept up behind him about 9:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

As the two men fought, the attacker pulled out a gun.

Startling surveillance video released by police shows the victim being hit over the head multiple times with the weapon until he fell to the sidewalk.

When he was down, the attacker continued to hit him with the gun as the man clung to his shirt, struggling to fight back.

The violent thief swiped $4,200 from the victim’s jacket pocket and took off, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for bleeding and cuts to his head.

His assailant was still being sought on Saturday night. Cops released the video in the hopes the public recognizes the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

