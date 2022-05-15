ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney collects wishing well coins to donate $30K to Give Kids the World Village

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Give Kids the World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World guests who made wishes by tossing coins into Cinderella’s Wishing Well and other fountains across the resort contributed to a recent $30,000 donation to Give Kids the World Village.

Disney officials said coins found in theme park waterways and fountains are periodically collected and used as donations.

The most recent donation benefits Give Kids the World Village, which provides a place for wish kids and families to laugh, play and create priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures.

“We’ve had an amazing relationship with Walt Disney World Resort for more than 35 years, and this donation on top of the recent $500,000 grant will help us to continue making dreams come true for our very special wish families who visit the Village,” said Pam Landwirth, president and CEO of Give Kids The World Village.

Disney officials said the donation is one of the ways the resort is giving back to the Central Florida community during the 50th anniversary celebration.

