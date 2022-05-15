Rubio, Demings weigh in on national abortion debate

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100 people gathered in front of Orlando City Hall on Saturday afternoon, and later shut down the streets all in the name of abortion rights.

It’s part of a national movement called “Bans Off Our Bodies.”

This comes just two weeks after the Supreme Court of the United States leaked a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, indicating it may overturn the decision.

The national rallies are being held as lawmakers debate.

Channel 9 spoke with Sen. Marco Rubio on Saturday at his new campaign office in Casselberry.

He said while we don’t know for certain how the Supreme Court will decide, there is no confusing how he feels.

“But ultimately, my position on it is very clear. Every human being has a right to live,” Rubio said. “It’s a difficult issue, but it’s one I believe in.”

Rep. Val Demings said abortion is a constitutional right that, in her experience, people need to have, especially in the case of rape or incest.

“I support abortion to the point of viability or when it threatens the health of the women,” Demings said.

Senate Republicans blocked a bill this week to solidify abortion rights as a federal law.

The Supreme Court ruling isn’t expected until June or early July.

