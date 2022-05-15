ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

DACC headed to NJCAA National Tournament

 4 days ago

DANVILLE (WCIA) — In a best of three series, Danville Area Community College softball beat St. Louis Community College in a doubleheader 5-4 and 5-1 to send the Jaguars on to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. It’s the second time in program history they have qualified.

“We’ve been around winning cultures and that’s what we wanted to bring here,” head coach Matt Cervantes said. “Having the opportunity to go to Nationals twice, it’s been fun.”

“We know what we are as a team and we’ve gotten comfortable and confident in what we are able to do with our speed,” outfielder Danielle Shuey said. “We’re not all these big power hitters. We know how to move the ball around the right way, and I think if we stick to that we’ll do what we need to do and I think that’s why we’re so confident.”

The tournament gets started Tuesday, May 24.

