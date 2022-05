The offensive production of McKenzie Pritts and the right arm of Emma Augustine helped lift Yough into the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday. Pritts finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in a team-high five runs, and Augustine finished with eight strikeouts and kept the opposition at bay in fourth-seeded Yough’s 7-3 triumph over No. 13 Blackhawk in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs at Plum High School.

PLUM, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO