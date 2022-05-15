ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office: Woman was assaulted, tortured for 2 days

By Nick Sloan
 4 days ago
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will for two days. (Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will for two days.

Deputies and troopers were called out to SE Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who had escaped a man who was holding her hostage.

Investigators on scene learned that she was severely assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies approached a home and tried to get someone to answer the door and come outside.

After a five-hour standoff, a man was taken into custody with the help of a K9 deputy.

James Larson Jr of Lathrop was found hiding in a false wall, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim is in critical condition and is hospitalized as of Saturday night.

Charges will be filed by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is concluded.

“Thank you to Holt Fire & EMS, Tri-County SWAT, Lathrop and Plattsburg PDs and Missouri State Highway Patrol for all the excellent teamwork and a safe ending,” Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said in a statement.

KCTV 5

Motorcyclist dies in 4-car Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Kansas City motorcyclist died in a crash involving four cars on a highway in Clay County on Tuesday evening. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states Samuel Reffett was riding his 2013 Honda motorcycle north on 169 Highway north of DD Highway, when he hit a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, launching Reffett off his bike and into two other vehicles. Smithville police and highway patrol troopers responded to the scene, and Reffett was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Buchanan County Sheriff warns residents of scam calls using the sheriff's office

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a scam that is using the Sheriff's Office to threaten and intimidate people. In a news release, the department says that the caller is stating they are "Sergeant Zack Ezzell" and is telling the person that they had signed a process service to attend a qualification hearing for a federal grand jury but failed to appear. The scammer then states that there is now an arrest warrant for avoidance of civic duty and failure to appear.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
