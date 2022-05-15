ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

McNeese Baseball Wins 2022 SLC Regular-Season Title

By McNeese Sports Information
KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - The McNeese Cowboys (30-21, 15-9 SLC) clinched the fifth outright Southland Conference regular-season championship in program history—its first since 2017—after coming back from a 7-0 first-inning deficit to sweep Houston Baptist (18-33, 11-12 SLC) 14-9, at Husky Field, Saturday Afternoon. Down 7-0 after the first...

www.kplctv.com

