Jackson County, KS

Kan. deputies find drugs, fake ID card during traffic stop

 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas....

Police: Mother was selling meth near kids in her Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 Block of SW 9th Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While...
TOPEKA, KS
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficker arrest

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested Emmanuel Becerra of Litchfield Park, Arizona for trafficking dangerous and narcotic drugs. Becerra is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond and a $25,000 cash- only bond. At approximately 1:38 p.m., the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted...
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
Road rage led to fatal Kan. grocery store parking lot gunfight

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal gunfight in a store parking lot in Lawrence have identified the men who died as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick, both of Lawrence, according to police department spokesperson Kim L. Murphree. Investigators believe the initial interaction between the...
LAWRENCE, KS
Phone scam: Phoenix Police warn public of caller impersonating officer, demanding money

PHOENIX - Police are warning the public of a phone scam involving a caller impersonating an officer and demanding money. The Phoenix Police Department says they are aware of people receiving calls from someone who identifies themselves as an officer. The caller then demands money from the victim to avoid them from being identified as being part of a sex crime or being put on the sex offender list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Police: Suspects beat, burned victim during Kan. home robbery

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects in connection with a home-invasion violent attack. On May 2, police responded to an apartment building in northeast Emporia after multiple 911 calls indicating people were running in the area and one person was reported yelling for help, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes.
EMPORIA, KS
Sheriff: Investigators found cocaine in Kansas motel room

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple drug charges following an investigation. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, a Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for allegedly failing to display a license plate on the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the traffic stop,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
SURPRISE, AZ
Police: 53-year-old Kan. man died in hit-and-run crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit and run have identified the victim as 53-year-old Sam Rice of Topeka. Just before 3:30 a.m., Sunday, police responded to a report of a motorcycle vs passenger vehicle accident at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Arizona man sentenced to 30 months behind bars in human smuggling case

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for human smuggling and placing in jeopardy the life of a person, authorities said on Monday. Andrew Ryan Lozinski, 30, of Tucson, previously pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced last week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
NOGALES, AZ
Police seeking person of interest in Phoenix shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting in Phoenix last month that left a man dead. Officers were called to an area 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on April 26 at about 9 p.m. and found 57-year-old Kent Ellsworth with obvious signs of trauma, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man accused of killing two in Casa Grande extradited back to Arizona from Texas

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a young woman and a girl in Casa Grande is now back in Arizona. Terrance Santistevan was extradited from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. He was booked into a Pinal County jail on charges of first-degree murder. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
One dead in 3-car crash in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed Wednesday morning following a multi-car crash that left one person dead. According to Scottsdale Police, the crash happened on May 18 at the intersection of 64th Street and Cactus Road. Video from SkyFOX showed a smashed car underneath a flipped semi-truck,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

