Buddy Hebert, 66, passed away at 12:18 a.m. on May 11 at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana. A memorial gathering was held on Sunday, May 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and a short funeral service immediately followed at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville, Louisiana. Interment in the family mausoleum will be at a later date.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO