Desaki, one of the Pocono's premier hibachi and sushi-based restaurants, is about to receive quite the upgrade. For years, the restaurant has been one of the most popular spots on the mountain. Very rarely is there a day when the parking lot is not filled with patrons. This popularity has not gone unnoticed, and recently the owner of Desaki, Vincent Trapasso, has announced some big changes coming for the popular location.

SWIFTWATER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO