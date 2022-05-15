NCWTS: Zane Smith Dominates Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway Featured

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCWTS: Zane Smith Dominates Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Brett Winningham
 4 days ago
After a dominating performance in Saturday’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, Zane Smith finished the night celebrating in victory lane. Piloting the No. 38 Speedco Ford, Smith started fourth and led four times for 108 circuits en route to his third victory of the season. “Really...

