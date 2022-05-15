The 2nd annual Grant Fuhr invitational tee’d off at Desert Willow golf resort

A plethora of stars visited the Coachella Valley for the second annual Grant Fuhr celebrity invitational.

This tournament was created by five-time Stanley Cup champion Fuhr and benefits the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. A foundation striving for healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs.

"Obviously the Betty Ford center is such a good thing and its here in the valley. Which I wanted to raise money that stays here in the valley and hopefully improves some lives and improve others a little bit," said Fuhr. "I got a great group of celebrities and friends that came out and supported, so we try and have a little bit of fun and raise money at the same time."

"Grant and Lisa are amazing and what they are doing is for an incredible cause. But I got to be honest with you it is so hot. I am not use to the desert sun yet, but we had a great time," said 2-time NBA champion Sasha Vujacic. "Everyone was just enjoying the moment."

Here is a full list of who competed.

