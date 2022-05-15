Christopher Bell captures pole for AdventHealth 400 on action-packed day

● While Kevin Harvick is racing for some cold, hard cash on Sunday night in the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race, fans can tweet for something even better – beer and bacon for life. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has joined his teammate, Aric Almirola, to deliver a lifetime supply of Busch Beer and Smithfield Bacon to the luckiest fan in the history of sponsor promotions. All fans need to do is tune into FS1’s broadcast of the All-Star Race beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday and follow @BuschBeer. Then, during the fourth lap and the 10th lap of every stage of the All-Star Race, tweet #BuschBacon for a chance to win the most coveted prize mankind has ever known – Busch Beer and Smithfield Bacon for life. Throughout the All-Star Race, Harvick’s No. 4 #BuschBacon Ford Mustang and Almirola’s No. 10 Smithfield #BuschBacon Ford Mustang will drive home the point that crispy Smithfield Bacon is best paired with a crisp Busch Light.
