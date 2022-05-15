ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

United Steel Workers Union, Arconic come to terms on tentative deal

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steel Workers Union and Arconic have reached an agreement to avoid going...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 1

wwnytv.com

Power mostly restored after outage in Theresa area

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - More than 1,200 National Grid customers lost electricity in part of Jefferson County late Wednesday morning. According to the utility’s power outage map, the problem was in the Theresa area. The electricity went out at 11:30 a.m. A spokesperson for National Grid said crews...
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Open-door’ resolution dies; Watertown lawmakers approve funds for zoo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resolution aimed at establishing an open-door policy for city workers communicating with Watertown city council members will not move forward for now. Council member Cliff Olney introduced the resolution earlier this year because he felt there was confusion about lines of communication between city...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Graham raises objections to draft congressional districts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown mayor is voicing opposition to drafts of congressional district maps released on Monday. Former Mayor Jeff Graham sent a letter to state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister urging him and the court-appointed expert who drew the lines to reconsider. Graham says Jefferson...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sources: one, two new candidates possible in state senate race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least one new candidate is likely to enter the race for the 48th state senate district, which takes in all of Jefferson County and part of Lewis County. Sources tell 7 News businessman Matt Doheny has begun soliciting endorsements. Doheny is waiting on a...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

New airline flying from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - There’s something new on the tarmac at Ogdensburg International Airport. A new airline will get you to a new destination, but it’s the same service you can get out of Watertown. “This is going to provide access for people in Ogdensburg...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Insurance to cover $4.6M in repairs to Riverview Towers

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Housing Authority has gotten some good news - its insurance company is expected to cover the cost of repairing Riverview Towers which was heavily damaged in a March fire. Cheryl Douglass, the executive director of the authority, says the estimated price tag to...
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg DMV not processing transactions

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — DMV customers in Ogdensburg will have to wait to have their transactions processed. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that the Ogdensburg DMV located in St. Lawrence County is currently unable to process transactions for customers. This announcement was made on Tuesday,...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wamc.org

New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VERMONT STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Stewart’s Shops remodels stores across New York

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops’ are getting a facelift. The local convenience store company has confirmed that it has already remodeled ten shops across New York this spring. According to Stewart’s Shops, remodeling a shop compared to rebuilding locations, allows the store to have the...
RETAIL
mynbc5.com

Wednesday marks '518 Day' in northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Wednesday marks a special occasion in northern New York — 518 Day. The date is celebrated annually on May 18 in recognition of the region's area code, 518. It has become a date some residents use to express why they love the area. NBC5 News...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
informnny.com

Clinical trials being offered through St. Lawrence Health

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health is reminding residents of clinical trials that are taking place in the North Country in honor of Clinical Trials Day on May 20. The purpose of the day is to recognize those who conduct and participate in clinical trials, including St. Lawrence Health. The day also affords the opportunity to share education and awareness about research and the countless medical advances that have been made as a direct result of clinical trials, according to SLH Clinical and Rural Health Research Director Carly Lovelett, CCRP. She also stressed the importance of offering clinical services to residents.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside services for Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., 72, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., age 72 of Three Mile Bay, NY, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at Notre Dame Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Mr. Morley passed away at his home unexpectedly on January 10, 2022. The family respectfully asks those in attendance to wear a mask to keep everyone safe. Surviving is his wife Paula; a daughter Samantha Morley of Boston, MA; a brother Emmett “Roscoe” Morley of Ogdensburg; two sisters Rose (James) Missert and Barbara Morley both of Ogdensburg; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. A brother Peter Morley predeceased him. Dick was born on August 16, 1949 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Richard & Geraldine (LeBeau) Morley Sr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the United States Air Force on January 3, 1969. He later married Paula Halliwell on July 6, 1974, whom he met while on his first Air Force tour in Europe. Dick was a Veteran of both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He received numerous commendations for heroism, leadership, and service during his military career, including a Bronze Star. He later received his honorable discharge on August 31, 1993. After retirement, Dick moved out into the countryside, where he deeply loved being outdoors among nature. He enjoyed spending his days growing his vegetable and flower gardens, hunting, landscaping, tending his trees, and birdwatching. In the evenings, Dick enjoyed watching his favorite TV series and old movies, and being surrounded by the love of his family. Dick was a wonderful, generous, and kind husband and father, and loved his family and siblings very much. He will always be held in the hearts of his wife and daughter, who loved and dearly miss him and were truly blessed to have him in their lives. Memorial contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
THREE MILE BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

North country voters approve school budgets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Voters across the north country approved school budgets Tuesday night. Every budget was approved and none of the votes were close. Incumbent school board members were beaten in Lowville and Sackets Harbor. St. Lawrence County. - Brasher Falls Central voters approved a $27.8 million budget...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, of West Parishville

WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
wwnytv.com

John Edward Moschell, of the Adirondack Park area

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John was born on March 19, 1962 in Lee’s Summit, MO. He was the youngest of three children. He lived in Lee’s Summit through his high school years where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bull riding, and playing for the local football team. In May of 1980 he made the decision to serve our country and enlisted in the US Navy. From 1980 to 1996 John traveled the world. His adventures began in Guam and continued through Barbers Point, HI and Whitney Island, WA. In October of 1989 he met Debora Hayes in Pt Mugu, CA. Their first son, Aaron M. Moschell was born in August of 1990 while he was stationed in Christchurch, NZ. After a short trip home he was deployed to Antarctica where he was stationed when his second son, James C. Moschell, was born in December of 1991.
OBITUARIES
wwnytv.com

Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with...
wwnytv.com

Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a majority of board members left the room. Parents expressed their frustration, disappointment, and anger over how recent issues have been handled. All but one Watertown City School District board...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Holly R. Black, 71, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Holly R. Black, 71, passed away on Friday in Ogdensburg. There are no funeral services and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Cornhole tournament to benefit North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser this weekend. NCPPC’s Anne Garno talked about the Toss Masters Cornhole Tournament on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview in the video above. The double-elimination tournament is Sunday, May 22 at Garden...
WATERTOWN, NY

