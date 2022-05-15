ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Buffalo shooting community's worst nightmare, says mayor

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayor of Buffalo in the US state of New York has spoken about...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
NewsOne

Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out

In an ironic twist, Payton Gendron, the suspected white supremacist in custody following this weekend’s deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo that's been widely attributed to anti-Black racism, has a best friend who is of a different ethnicity. The post Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.
BUFFALO, NY
BBC

Buffalo shooting: Gunman sought to 'continue his rampage'

A gunman who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, planned further attacks after the mass shooting on Saturday, police have said. The suspect, 18, drove more than 320km (200 miles) to carry out what is believed to be a racially-motivated crime. He planned to keep driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dallas salon shooting investigated as hate crime

Police say a man accused of shooting three women at a salon in Dallas, Texas, harboured "delusions" about Asian people. The FBI has opened a hate crime probe into Jeremy Theron Smith, 36, who was arrested on Monday for the attack. Authorities say they believe the suspect may have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mayor#Hate Crime#Violent Crime
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
BBC

Shani Warren: Jury retires in 1987 Taplow Lake case

The jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago. Shani Warren was discovered in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987. Standing trial at Reading Crown Court, Donald Robertson denies the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Stockwell tenant guilty of murdering couple during lockdown

A man who stabbed his landlords to death during the first national lockdown has been convicted of murder. Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, unleashed a "brutal and frenzied attack" on Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and 60-year-old Edgar Aguilera Daza. It happened on 1 April 2020, shortly after the lockdown was announced.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy