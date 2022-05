Down Payment Resource analysis finds that more than 13,000 OneKey® MLS residential listings may be eligible for homeownership assistance programs. ATLANTA, Ga. and WEST BABYLON, N.Y., May 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in New York, today announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, to indicate MLS residential listings that may be eligible for down payment assistance and other homebuyer affordability programs.

