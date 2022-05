BRISTOL, Va. – A new daily bus service between Bristol and Washington, D.C., continues to exceed ridership projections after only a few months of operation. The Virginia Breeze, which provides bus service over four routes across the commonwealth, initiated its Highlands Rhythm route connecting Bristol with the nation’s capital in November, with a projection on 365 passengers per month. Ridership for March, the most recent figures available, totaled 1,126, according to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

