Forsberg: Will Boston's defense be as effective against the more dynamic Heat? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have made defense the calling card of their 2022 playoff run. Now, there is an opportunity for this team to not only chase an 18th banner on the strength of their defensive depth but potentially wiggle their way into the conversation about some of the elite team defenses in recent memory.

