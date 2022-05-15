ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Police call fatal mass shooting ‘racially motivated violent extremism’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VZSK_0feYLywl00

A mass shooting which has killed at least 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo has been described as “racially motived violent extremism” by authorities.

Police said a white, 18-year-old man in military gear used a helmet camera to livestream the attack on mostly Black shoppers and workers on Saturday.

For at least two minutes, he broadcast the shooting live on the streaming platform Twitch before the service ended his transmission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXyx5_0feYLywl00
Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Police said he shot 11 Black victims and two who were white before surrendering to police. Later, he appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on murder charges.

The suspected gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

Speaking near the scene of the attack, governor Kathy Hochul said: “It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven help him in the next world as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rq3hH_0feYLywl00
Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket (Joshua Bessex/AP) (AP)

It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron travelled to Buffalo to stage the assault. A clip apparently from his Twitch feed, posted on social media, showed him arriving at the supermarket in his car.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the gunman shot four people outside the store, three fatally.

Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots, but a bullet that hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest had no effect, the commissioner added.

The gunman then killed the guard before stalking through the store shooting other victims. Upon being confronted by police, the suspect had put the gun to his own neck before officers talked him into dropping the weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kz8jx_0feYLywl00
Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told a news conference: “This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now.

“The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”

At an earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZQUG_0feYLywl00
(Joshua Bessex/AP)

“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the city of good neighbours… coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” the sheriff said.

Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 3

Mae Chism
4d ago

So sad we living in world where it just plain hate for human lives no more love for people know matter what race you are sad there are wrong/ right in all maybe one day we get it and learn doing wrong to human people not the answer

Reply(1)
5
Related
newschain

Buffalo shooter shared plans through website Discord

The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his detailed plans prior to the attack he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
People

Retired Policeman Working Security at Buffalo Supermarket Among Victims Killed in Racist Attack

One of the 10 people slaughtered Saturday in a hate-fueled mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., was a retired police officer who died trying to stop the rampage. Aaron Salter, Jr., 55, had retired four years ago from the Buffalo Police Department after 30 years on the job. To regular shoppers at Tops Friendly Markets, Salter was the supermarket's friendly security guard.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Ten dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Police said he shot 11 Black and two white victims before surrendering to […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Byron Brown
2 On Your Side

AP: At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department has confirmed a mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 3, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side that...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hate Crime#Murder#Violent Crime
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

5 things we know about the deadly Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The city of Buffalo is mourning after a devastating deadly shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon.Here are five things we know:The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, a few miles from downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.A total of 13 people were shot. Ten victims died at the scene, and three victims sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Four of the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Who are the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Law enforcement officers are investigating the tragedy as a hate crime. Here's what we know about the victims so far:. Eleven of the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Gunman Kills 10 in Live-Streamed Racial Attack at Supermarket in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." Authorities said the suspect, who was armed...
BUFFALO, NY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy