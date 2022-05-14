ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

SLUH rugby wins state championship

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jr. Bills knocked...

www.ksdk.com

martincitytelegraph.com

The future of golf returns to south KC in AdventHealth Championship

The AdventHealth Championship returns to Blue Hills Country Club in south Kansas City on May 19 as the PGA’s developmental level, the Korn Ferry Tour brings the best young professional golfers in the world to south Kansas City as they compete to reach the PGA Tour. A year ago,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Governor considers changing name of portion of U.S. Highway 169 for football champs

The Missouri House passed House Bill 1738 following Senate passage two days earlier. Included as an amendment was language from House Bill 2821 introduced by Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents Missouri House District 12 including Smithville. The language renames a portion of U.S. Highway 169 from Main Street in Smithville north to Missouri Highway VV in Gower as “Championship Way.”
SMITHVILLE, MO
kshb.com

Visitation, funeral services announced for Larry Holley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrangements have been made for former William Jewell College men’s basketball coach Larry Holley’s funeral. Holley died unexpectedly May 12. During a 48-year career as head men’s basketball coach, including 40 seasons at Jewell, he amassed the 10th most victories (919) among all men’s college basketball coaches at any level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Could a new Royals stadium come to 18th and Vine?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The thought of Royals baseball having a new home downtown is continuing to be a big talker. In the past we’ve heard of several areas downtown as possibilities, but there’s a district that is hoping they are the Royals home when it’s all said and done.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

KC Weather: Breaking down overnight storm threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Though most of Tuesday has been relatively quiet, a severe storm setup is in place for overnight across most of Kansas City, western Missouri, and eastern Kansas. Warm temperatures this afternoon in the lower 80s (about 5 degrees above normal) are coupled with southerly winds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ballparkdigest.com

New downtown Royals ballpark seems to be a matter of when, not if

A new downtown Royals ballpark in Kansas City apparently is a matter of when, not if, as the team and community leaders have settled on two leading sites for a new home. When John Sherman took over as Royals owner, it didn’t take long for talk to emerge about a new downtown ballpark to replace Kauffman Stadium. Kauffman is a classic, opening in 1973 and renovated in 2009—a beloved facility with plenty of charm. But its location outside the city’s core means it makes a limited economic impact overall. And in an era where team owners expect a ballpark to generate revenue outside of game days and baseball teams are becoming de facto real-estate developers (i.e., The Battery and Wrigleyville), it’s no surprise Sherman is positioning the idea of a new downtown Kansas City ballpark as an economic proposal—perhaps as early as Opening Day 2026.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Chance of thunderstorms in Kansas City increases from 10 pm to 3 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Heavy rain with over one inch is likely in a few spots. Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely after 10 PM, and most likely after midnight. They will be over northern Missouri this evening and then shift south. Some strong winds are the main severe weather risk. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Developers Pitch Kansas City 18th & Vine Jazz District Royals Stadium

The basic argument and a sign that local leaders never bothered to take even a basic course in college-level economics . . . Maybe A BILLION BUCKS could solve longstanding revenue problems for an East side entertainment district that haven't been alleviated by a hundred million over 30 years. A...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Ballotpedia News

Missouri Legislature passes constitutional amendment allowing increase in funding to Kansas City police

A constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to increase the minimum required funding for Kansas City’s police department passed Missouri’s state Legislature on Friday. The measure passed in Missouri’s House of Representatives before they ended the legislative session, with 103 votes supporting the measure and 44 votes opposing the measure.
MISSOURI STATE
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: May 20-22

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. Here are five goings-on around town. Thinking about getting a new tattoo? Tattoo artists from across the globe will be at the Kansas City Tattoo Arts Festival showing off their work. Come get tattooed by top local, national, and international artists, and attend meet and greets with TV celebrities from Ink Master, Tattoos After Dark, and Best Ink.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Wynonna Judd cancels Kansas City show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Artist Wynonna Judd has announced she will not be performing this week in Kansas City. Knuckleheads shared on their website that the show scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 had been canceled. Late last month, it was announced that Judd’s mother Naomi had died. On Sunday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

