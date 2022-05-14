SLUH rugby wins state championship

A new downtown Royals ballpark in Kansas City apparently is a matter of when, not if, as the team and community leaders have settled on two leading sites for a new home. When John Sherman took over as Royals owner, it didn’t take long for talk to emerge about a new downtown ballpark to replace Kauffman Stadium. Kauffman is a classic, opening in 1973 and renovated in 2009—a beloved facility with plenty of charm. But its location outside the city’s core means it makes a limited economic impact overall. And in an era where team owners expect a ballpark to generate revenue outside of game days and baseball teams are becoming de facto real-estate developers (i.e., The Battery and Wrigleyville), it’s no surprise Sherman is positioning the idea of a new downtown Kansas City ballpark as an economic proposal—perhaps as early as Opening Day 2026.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO