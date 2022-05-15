ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul demands responsibility from social media companies after Buffalo shooting was live-streamed

By Adam Duke
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zv2w3_0feYKUli00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul called out social media companies in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo , saying the platform providers must be more vigilant in monitoring hateful content.

“Mark my words: we’ll be aggressive in our pursuit of anyone who subscribes to the ideals professed by other white supremacists, and how there’s a feeding frenzy on social media platforms, where hate festers more hate,” she said. “That has to stop.”

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

Gov. Hochul said the fact that the live-stream was not taken down sooner demonstrates a responsibility those who provide the platforms have, morally and ethically, to ensure hate cannot exist there. She also said she hopes it will also demonstrate a legal responsibility for those providers.

“The fact that this act of barbarism, this execution of innocent human beings could be live-streamed on social media platforms and not taken down within a second says to me that there is a responsibility out there … to ensure that such hate cannot populate these sites.”

The mass shooting was live-streamed on Twitch. A spokesperson from the streaming service said the stream was removed less than two minutes after the violence started.

GALLERY: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting scene

Hochul continued, focusing on how social media can be used to communicate hateful ideas and share them with others, resulting in incidents like this mass shooting.

“This is the result when you have individuals who use these platforms and talk to others who share these demented views, and support each other, and talk about the techniques that they’ll engage in, and post these ideas, and share them with others in the hope that they can all someday rise up in their demented view of the world,” Hochul said.

Latest on Buffalo grocery store shooting

    Comments / 15

    Pho3nix
    3d ago

    Thank you again Governor (and all others like her) from preventing citizens from being able to defend themselves by supporting laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.

    Reply
    7
    4Q BiDeN
    4d ago

    Blame social media , blame the gun and gun ownership.blame the state of Pennsylvania where the gun come from . NOT once blaming the people in the kids life that influence him. . .The real cause 🤔 Good job governor !

    Reply(1)
    7
    Andrea Jackson
    3d ago

    Blame the internet not social media. the internet is how he knew where to go. Google shows statistics of % races in each city town and state. as well as many other things. yeah he streamed it on social media. but social media didn't help him get here Google did

    Reply(1)
    4
    wpsu.org

    Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

    The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
    BUFFALO, NY
    PIX11

    Lives lost: Mourning the 10 victims of Buffalo mass shooting

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (PIX11) — One of Ruth Whitfield’s granddaughters nearly collapsed in tears Monday while joining her family to speak about her 86-year-old grandmother’s legacy. Whitfield was one of 10 victims who didn’t make it out of Tops supermarket alive, after a gunman wearing body armor started shooting shoppers and employees with a rifle Saturday […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    PIX11

