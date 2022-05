MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department released an additional update regarding a suspected drowning Tuesday. According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, at 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday multiple agencies responded to Riverside Park, 890 Hudson Road in Menomonie, Wis. for a report of a 23-year-old man who went under water while swimming and didn’t come back up. Friends of the man attempted to save him but couldn’t get to the man in time.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO