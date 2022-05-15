ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

By Adam Duke
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WknbZ_0feYK52200

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gunman who killed 10 people Saturday in a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location was live-streaming on the internet, authorities said in a press conference.

Live-streaming service Twitch has confirmed the shooter used the service to broadcast the incident.

Twitch sent the following to News 4:

We are devastated to hear about the shooting that took place this afternoon in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts go out to the community impacted by this tragedy. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents. The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content.”

Twitch

Governor Hochul condemned the live-streaming of the incident and demanded vigilance on the part of social media platforms when it comes to monitoring content.

A Twitch spokesperson said teams are “vigorously monitoring” to ensure the live broadcast or related content is not being re-streamed and that the service is cooperating with law enforcement.

The spokesperson also said Twitch is not aware of any VODs, or videos on demand, allowing users to access the broadcast and said the stream was removed less than two minutes after the violence started.

Latest news on Buffalo mass shooting

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    FOX40

    Psychologist discusses the psychological impact of Buffalo mass shooting

    (KTXL) — Californians and millions of others are still shocked by the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where a self-proclaimed white supremacist killed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Safe Black Space Creator Dr. Kristee Haggins about the psychological impact the shooting […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    FOX40

    Conspiracy theory at center of Buffalo shooting

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement said the man, suspected of killing 10 people and injuring three others at a Buffalo supermarket, had written a 180-page manifesto, illustrating his fear that white Americans may one day be replaced by people of color —a nationalist conspiracy known as the Great Replacement theory. “Really a false, again […]
    SACRAMENTO, CA
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Buffalo, NY
    Sports
    Buffalo, NY
    Crime & Safety
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    FOX40

    FOX40

    16K+
    Followers
    8K+
    Post
    3M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

     https://www.fox40.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy