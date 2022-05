Chicago - July-like heat broke records at many locations across northern Illinois last week including O'Hare, Midway and Rockford. The heat hit hard Wednesday at O'Hare as the high reached to 90 degrees to break a 40 year old record. It was the earlies 90 degree day we have seen in over ten years. The heat was accompanied by unusually high humidity for early to middle May too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO