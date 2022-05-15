The Leafs lost another Game 7 in the first round and NHL fans couldn’t wait to roast them

Objectively speaking, the Leafs are one of the NHL’s best teams.

A 60-goal scorer in Auston Matthews. One of the best pure passers in the league in Mitch Marner. John Tavares as the second line center. Steady playmaking veterans like William Nylander and Mark Giordano on the third line and third defensive pair, respectively.

And yet, it never seems to matter come playoff time.

On Saturday night, the Leafs (-125) lost 3-2 to the two-time defending champion Lightning in another first round Game 7. A tough matchup aside, everything was, once again, in Toronto’s favor. That mentioned talented roster. A once 3-2 series lead. Home ice!

And yet, none of it mattered. The Leafs are cursed, right? They have to be cursed.

Oh. My. Goodness. Yeah, the Leafs are definitely cursed.

We’re watching historic failure in the clutch unfold right before our eyes. Until Toronto can win a single (emphasis: SINGLE) playoff series with all that talent and all those advantages on their side, it’s the only logical conclusion.

Of course, these are the playoffs, and spite reigns supreme. NHL fans couldn’t wait to revel in the latest Leafs’ playoff fiasco.

NHL fans were delighted to roast the Leafs' failure on Twitter

