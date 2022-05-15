ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

By Carl Sisson
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police.

Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and seven men had been stabbed.

“There were some significant injuries mostly consisting of lacerations, punctures blunt force trauma stuff. Things you would expect to see in a brawl,” Capt. Bardon Castro told 12 News.

Four people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and the other three victims were taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fall River police detectives with the Major Crimes Division are currently investigating the fight. They are currently conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance.

“We’re still poring over video. It was a large number of people. We are assuming many of participants came from out of town,” Castro said.

When asked about the motorcycle groups gathering on Pleasant Street Castro said “it’s a known clubhouse for one of the groups.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

