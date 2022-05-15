ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Men's Basketball Hosts Top Recruits Ron Holland, Isaiah Collier On Official Visits

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6G0L_0feYJMuv00

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell were in attendance as two of the top recruits in the nation tried on Bruin jerseys and visited Pauley Pavilion.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Two of the most highly-coveted prospects in the nation both came to Westwood for the weekend.

Class of 2023 forward Ron Holland and guard Isaiah Collier both had official visits with UCLA men's basketball on Saturday. Holland, from Duncanville (TX), and Collier, from Wheeler (GA), are both nationally-ranked recruits who have already started to narrow down their options and have the Bruins high up on their lists.

Holland recently announced his top eight on May 8 , while Collier trimmed his field down to seven back in November . UCLA is competing with Kentucky, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Houston, Memphis and the NBA G League in their pursuit of Holland and Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia and USC to reel in Collier.

Collier has clarified this spring that his recruitment is open and that he will still field calls from other teams, but the Bruins are evidently in contention for his commitment. Holland, on the other hand, has said that he is ready to narrow things down and not "waste anyone's time."

The two recruits had individual and combined photoshoots on the court and in the locker room at Pauley Pavilion, as they both shared on social media. Point guard Tyger Campbell and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. took part in the photoshoot as well, joining the two prospects in-uniform the the locker room as part of the visit.

Most of the staged photoshoots included UCLA's 11 NCAA championship trophies, with the staff apparently selling the two recruits on both the old and the new.

Holland is a five-star recruit according to ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. Holland ranks No. 1 in Texas, No. 3 among small forwards and No. 9 overall in his class.

The 6-foot-8 wing put up 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as a high school junior, leading Duncanville to a 35-1 record and Texas state title in the process. For his career, Holland is a 59% shooter from the field, 32% shooter from deep and 69% shooter from the free throw line.

Collier is also a five-star recruit according to ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3 prospect ranks No. 1 in Georgia, No. 3 among point guards and No. 15 overall in his class.

After the high school season came to a close, Collier joined Holland as one of the 11 2023 participants at the USA Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp in New Orleans. Collier then joined The Skill Factory on the Nike EYBL circuit and has asserted himself as one of the best passers and floor generals in the country.

Collier visited the Trojans on Wednesday before heading to Westwood for the weekend, and he has also taken official visits to Alabama and Cincinnati.

UCLA does not currently have a commit for its 2023 recruiting class, and notably lost out on four-star shooting guards Dusty Stromer and Rayvon Griffith to Gonzaga and Cincinnati, respectively, on May 1. Coach Mick Cronin and his staff remain in on not only Holland and Collier, but also five-star shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter and four-star forwards Andrej Stojakovic and Milan Momcilovic, among others.

With as many as eight scholarship spots opening up next offseason, the Bruins will have to start closing on some of these recruits sooner rather than later. Holland and Collier appear to be two of the higher targets on their board, and their visits over the weekend marked a major stepping stone in their respective recruitments.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California College Basketball
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Georgia State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
GV Wire

Nike Signs California High School Soccer Sisters to NIL Deal

Nike has signed two southern California sisters who are budding soccer stars to the company’s first name, image, and likeness contract for high school athletes. A&V Sports’ Evan Sroka, who represents Alyssa and Gisele Thompson of Harvard Westlake High School in Los Angeles, said they signed a multi-year deal. Contract terms were not revealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Person
Tyger Campbell
westsideconnect.com

Bettencourt signs to Vanguard University

Orestimba’s two-sport athlete Devin Bettencourt signed his letter of intent to NAIA school, Vanguard University for baseball on Friday. Vanguard University of Southern California is a private Christian university in Costa Mesa. It was the first four-year college in Orange County. The university offers over 39 undergraduate degrees and emphases in 15 different departments. The university also offers adult-learning programs in its professional studies department and features six graduate degrees. It is accredited by the Wester Association of Schools and Colleges.
Money

Best Colleges in the West

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Stanford University is Money’s top private college in the West, while powerhouse UCLA — formally the University of California, Los Angeles — is the highest scoring public college in the region. Money’s 2022 Best College rankings reward campuses that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ucla Bruins#Ncaa Championship#Ucla Men#Ga#The Nba G League
Voice of OC

Santana: FBI Reveals The Secret Agenda Behind Anaheim’s Sale of Angel Stadium

Bribery, wire fraud, false statements, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. That’s how federal agents on Monday publicly characterized the efforts of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, the city’s main negotiator with the LA Angels, in the bid to quickly sell off the public stadium and 150 acres of land around it in recent years to a development team led by Angels’ team owner Arte Moreno.
ANAHEIM, CA
KESQ

A week of (mostly) triple digits ahead

Sunny, breezy and hot again today, but not as hot as the weekend, which saw highs at 107 on Saturday and 108 Sunday. Today, lower 100s expected across the Valley floor. A front moving into the Pacific Northwest will provide breezy conditions, and help to drop our temps a little for the next few days.
VENTURA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Missed it By ‘That’ Much! Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Missing Mega Number Sold in Pasadena

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $11 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Pasadena and a market in Los Angeles, and each is worth $15,712, the California Lottery announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBC Los Angeles

Laguna Woods Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

A group of churchgoers in Orange County stopped a mass shooter after he opened fire on a luncheon, hog-tying him with an extension cord until authorities could arrive at the Laguna Woods church. One person was dead while at least five people were hurt, four critically and one with minor...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
INGLEWOOD, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
834
Followers
943
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy