The Dry Mill feels like a standard sports bar at first glance, but a closer look offers hints of a different type of vibe.The bartender serves up water without asking. The bathroom offers mints and mouthwash. Most notably is the sign on the entrance door: "No alcohol beyond this point."Driving the news: Columbus' first "sober bar" held its long-awaited grand opening two weeks ago on Fourth Street near Capitol Square. Why it matters: The Dry Mill has already proven popular among the region's non-drinking community as well as patrons interested in checking out the unique business. Two friends were inspired...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO