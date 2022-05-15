ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrrell County, NC

Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death in Tyrrell Co.

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlq3L_0feYJ3EN00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the shooting death of an endangered red wolf in North Carolina.

The wolf was found in a muddy field in Tyrrell County on April 15, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The News & Observer reports that it had been shot in the spine and collapsed in the mud, some of which was found in its lungs.

Killing a red wolf is illegal, except under special circumstances.

Red wolves once ranged across the Southeast, but after decades of habitat loss and killing by humans they were nearly extinct by 1980. The Fish and Wildlife Service gathered up the remaining wild wolves and began a captive breeding program. The first captive wolves were reintroduced to the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Eastern North Carolina in 1987. By 2006, as many as 120 red wolves were thought to be living in the wild.

Since then, wolf populations have declined again.

Last year, the Biden administration abandoned a proposal made under President Trump to scale back the areas where red wolves are protected and allow the killing of wolves found outside federal land.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

After houses collapse, contractors, volunteers, National Park Service clean miles of beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. — After last week’s collapse of two unoccupied houses in Rodanthe, N.C., significant debris removal efforts are underway. Owners of the collapsed homes have contracted debris removal activities. Additionally, numerous volunteers and National Park Service employees, joined together to clean many miles of beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Due to the extreme […]
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Massive hole left on KDH beach

(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The town of Kill Devil Hills posted this message and photo on its Facebook page on the morning of May 17. Why is our Ocean Rescue Supervisor standing in a large hole with a frustrated look on his face, you may ask? Because someone decided to dig a massive hole on our beach and leave it unattended. I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back. Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous!!!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WNCT

Pup Overboard! Coast Guard rescues dog from Pamlico Sound

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — A dog lost overboard in Pamlico Sound in North Carolina was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard crew on Saturday, officials said. The crew aboard a boat in the area received a report of a vessel that had lost their dog overboard, Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said in a Facebook post Sunday. […]
HATTERAS, NC
WNCT

Coast Guard establishes new waterway in Hatteras Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new navigational channel, the Hatteras Connector, has been established in Hatteras Inlet by Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, allowing unimpeded vessel traffic offshore.  The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge, Merritt, finished a two-week dredging project in Hatteras Inlet on May 6 to create the new waterway. On March 22, 2022 the […]
HATTERAS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Tyrrell County, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Owner of boat that washed ashore on NC coast found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Nature Homeschool Day celebrated in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was Nature Homeschool Day, and the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center in Kinston is teaching children about the environment. Kids got to explore the different kinds of plants and animals near the Neuse River. Activity leaders say this was a beneficial way to get kids out. “So to get […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Public engagement meetings scheduled for potential passenger ferry line

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could a new ferry service from the Washington area to Ocracoke be in the future plans of the N.C. Department of Transportation? We could find out the future of that and other proposed routes soon. State agencies continue to research the feasibility of a potential passenger ferry line between Ocracoke and […]
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wolves#Red Wolf#Tyrrell Co#Ap#The News Observer
WNCT

Reporter’s Notebook: Claire Molle talks recap of local elections

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter Claire Molle. In this edition, Claire talks all things local elections. All votes are in after Tuesday night’s municipal and midterm elections, but not all results are final, meaning canvassing is the next step, and possible […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

King tides are here in NC. Here’s what to know

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – According to experts who deal with the environment, we are in the middle of a “king tide” along the coast in North Carolina.   Front Street in Beaufort can sometimes flood as a result of these high tides. That hasn’t happened yet, but one business 9OYS spoke with said when it does, […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Health fair coming to Jones County on May 19

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Time for a check-up. On Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Jones County Civic Center will host a health fair for senior citizens. This Senior Health Fair will allow seniors to get free health check-ups like blood pressure checks, cholesterol, and nutrition assessment plus much more. This health fair will […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
WNCT

New Bern High School to be awarded National AVID Demonstration Site

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern High School is doing something special. On Thursday, a team representing Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) will award National Demonstration School status to New Bern High School.  New Bern High School will serve as an AVID learning center so other schools can see how the AVID program is […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Lowest-paying jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Getting a job can be hard sometimes. Getting a good-paying job isn’t easy either. On Tuesday, Stacker.com gave us details on the lowest-paying jobs in Greenville. Click here to read more about that. The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ocracoke Express passenger ferry now operational

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. — Travelers between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village now have a new choice to reach their destination – an addition to the vehicle ferries that already serve the popular route. Passenger ferry service aboard the Ocracoke Express now runs seven days a week. Click here to make a reservation. Give your input: NC […]
HATTERAS, NC
WNCT

Foot care clinic event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Joy Soup Kitchen will have free foot care supplies for diabetic patients who come to visit the event. The event will also have food, foot cleaning and diabetes well-check from an on-site clinic, foot assessment, shoe fitting and free shoes from Fleet Feet Greenville and free socks from Swiftwick. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Royal Farms store coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Plans are in motion to build a third gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Fifth Street and 15th Street/Clarks Neck Road in Washington. Like the Sheetz station located across the street, this store will offer made-to-order food. Proposed site plans submitted to the city show that the Royal […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy