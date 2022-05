The outside perception of the Colorado football program is that the Buffaloes are in for another rough season. Coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2021, VegasInsider.com has an over/under of 3.5 for the Buffs’ win total for this year. The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) projects 3.2 wins with a 6.3% chance of reaching bowl eligibility. Both of those FPI numbers are last in the Pac-12 – behind even an Arizona team that is 1-23 in its 24 games.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO