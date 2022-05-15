ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching Game 7 win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. He was a one-man wrecking...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss

Lopez had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After back-to-back subpar performances, Lopez asserted himself early in Game 7 and finished with his second double-double...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Knapp saw sporadic playing time while serving as the Pirates' backup catcher early in the season, and he hit just .129 with a double, two runs and two RBI over 11 games during the first month and a half of the year. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Tyler Heineman was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Swipes fourth base

Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers. Franco reached base multiple times in a game for the first time in seven starts, collecting only one hit across 26 at-bats in the span. However, Franco was productive early on in Wednesday's game, tallying his run scored in the first frame prior to stealing his fourth base of the season one inning later. Overall, Franco is hitting .272/.297/.429 with 23 runs scored, 16 RBI and four home runs across 155 plate appearances on the campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Sent back to Triple-A

Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Back at Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He was up to serve as a spot starter for Saturday's doubleheader, and with the Angels already having six starters ahead of him on the depth chart, he will go back to Triple-A to await another chance to help the big club. He has logged 9.2 scoreless innings with four hits, eight walks and eight strikeouts over two appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Won't return Wednesday

McCutchen (illness) won't be activated from the COVID-19 injured list for Wednesday's series finale versus Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder was scheduled for a full workout Tuesday, and the team apparently wants to give him a couple more days to keep ramping up before he rejoins the active roster. McCutchen is now expected to be activated for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA

