ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Infant thrown onto ground repeatedly dies from injuries; mother charged with murder, Mississippi police say

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ip45A_0feYIKG600

A Mississippi mother was charged with murder Saturday after her daughter died just two days after witnesses said the woman threw the infant onto the ground repeatedly, police said.

Makaylia Jolley, 20, of Pearl, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday after several witnesses called 911 after they said Jolley was seen throwing her daughter “repeatedly and forcefully” onto a road, police said.

The baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, was just two months old, police said. The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi but died from her injuries on Saturday.

Pearl Police said in a social media post on Saturday that the infant had died at 4:33 p.m. Saturday.

Makaylia Jolley was being detained at the Rankin County Jail, pending an initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said they did not know what motivated Jolley to injure the infant.

WLBT-TV reported that Madison-Ranking County DA Bubba Bramlett said he planned to seek the death penalty in the case.

Comments / 12

Linda Garner
3d ago

so many people would have loved that poor defenseless baby. She could have taken the baby to a hospital, fire station, police dept, church. she needs to fry and don't be slow about it. I have no mercy for her, Lord forgive me.

Reply
8
peace keeper
3d ago

Anyone that can do such a thing has to be mentally ill. There is no other explanation for this behavior short of being touched in the head. My prayers are with the family and for the young lady. Real talk 👄......

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

2 adults, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting on N. West Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two adults and a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on North West Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects have been identified as LeAndrew Williams, 15; Corey Hodge Jr., 19; and Bonny Fields III, 24. All three suspects have been charged with […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

No bond for Pearl woman charged in infant daughter's death

PEARL, Miss. — A Pearl woman chargedin the death of her 2-month-old daughter is on suicide watch and is being held in isolation at the Rankin County Jail, county officials said. Makaylia Jolley, 20, was wearing shackles and body armor when she arrived Tuesday at the Pearl Police Department...
PEARL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Pearl, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pearl, MS
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

No bond for Mississippi woman accused of killing infant daughter

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge denied bond for the Mississippi mother accused of killing her infant daughter. Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, May 17. Jolley was initially charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. Investigators upgraded the attempted murder charge to capital murder after her daughter, […]
PEARL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Body of missing pregnant woman found; police say she was murdered

The body of a missing Mississippi pregnant woman was identified, police said this week as they announced the death would be investigated as a homicide. According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers were contacted on March 14 by a citizen regarding the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area located on Patton Street in Vicksburg. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist Vicksburg Police Department Investigators with the collection, preservation and identification of the remains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Wlbt#911#Violent Crime#Wlbt Tv#Madison Ranking County Da
WLBT

Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted to suspend a police officer in a special meeting Monday for violating several department policies. Chief Christopher Wray says Officer Braxton Goza is suspended without pay for three days after making some poor choices in an interaction with a large group of teenagers last week.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Vicksburg police find ecstasy pills during traffic stop

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man after a traffic stop uncovered 91 dosage units of suspected ecstasy. Police stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban on Clay Street around 1:00 a.m. on May 15 for a traffic violation. Investigators said the driver, Sherman Walton, of Edwards, provided false information to the officer. According to […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi DA: Beware of telephone scams involving payment to avoid arrest for supposed missed jury duty

A Mississippi District Attorney is warning residents about a recent string of telephone scams falsely claiming that people can pay to avoid arrest for missing jury duty. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said reports of the scams have happened in both Madison and Rankin Counties with the fraudulent callers requesting payment for a missed jury duty summons.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Man killed over wallet, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed for his wallet, according to Jackson police. Police said Monday evening, Jimmy Pierce, 50, was sitting outside a home on West Street. Someone demanded Pierce's wallet before shooting him twice in the chest. Police said Pierce died after he was rushed to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Vigil, balloon release held for slain child in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A vigil was held fora baby whose mother is accused of killing her. Friends, family and neighbors gathered on Bierdeman Road where Makaylia Jolley, 20, is accused of repeatedly throwing her 9-week-old daughter, Khalysie, onto the pavement last Thursday. The child died in the hospital Saturday.
PEARL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
81K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy