Stranger Things star Winona Ryder channels Diane Keaton in men's three-piece suit as she attends season four part one premiere in NYC

She has been a fixture of the Stranger Things cast from the very beginning.

And Winona Ryder brought her particular brand of star wattage to the premiere of part one of its fourth and penultimate season.

Held this Saturday in Brooklyn, the star-studded event saw Winona, 50, channeling Diane Keaton in a three-piece men's suit.

She teamed the suit with a classic white dress shirt and went without a tie, rounding off the look with a simple black handbag and matching shoes.

Winona did however accessorize with a pin that appeared to have a drawing of her Stranger Things character Joyce Byers.

She attended the star-studded fete on the arm of her longtime love Scott Mackinlay Hahn, whom she has been involved with for over a decade.

The silver fox posed up a storm alongside his girlfriend in a rumpled black suit with a matching dress shirt, leaving his top button beguilingly undone.

Winona and a dazzling array of her Stranger Things co-stars gathered together for a star-studded group shot to remember on the red carpet.

Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Winona, Jamie Campbell Bower, Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine, Caleb McLaughlin, Brett Gelman, Finn Wolfhard, Eduardo Franco, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery all stood for the picture.

Winona's character Joyce Byers is the mother of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), the child who goes missing and becomes entangled with the otherworldly.

The show follows the children - and some adults - of a small made-up town in Indiana where bizarre supernatural events begin to take place, causing a boy to vanish.

Season three ends with a fiery battle at the town's food court, so season four will see the characters attempting to pick up the pieces afterwards.

Part one of season four will drop on Netflix on May 27, with part two to follow on July 1 and a fifth and final season afterwards.