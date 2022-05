With election day upon us, the story of the 2022 primary continues to be a lack of excitement on the part of voters. With a partial count of ballots received on Monday, figures released by the secretary of state show the statewide percentage of ballots returned is 18.1%. Overall, Republicans (24.8%) and Democrats (24.6%) are voting at a similar rate, while unaffiliated voters, who are shut out of party primaries but can vote in nonpartisan contests, are barely bothering to open their ballots (7.3%).

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO