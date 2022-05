Jackson Mayor Michael Reina this evening is speaking out in response to the massacre in Buffalo, in which the shooter referenced local towns. “In lieu of the most recent abhorrent hate killings in Buffalo, along with the documents found (intentionally) describing the premeditated intent to kill those he vehemently detested, it is becoming increasing more alarming that racism and antisemitism is not going away anytime soon,” Reina told TLS. “We as elected officials and those in the law enforcement community need to unite and form stronger lines of communication not only with each other but in the communities we all serve.”

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO