ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

4A area track athletes punch tickets to state

By Jack Schemmel
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top four placers in individual races and...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Whiting prepares for Boise State journey

Buhl softball is headed to state tournament for first time since 2017. In the 3A softball state play-in game, Buhl dominated Payette to earn their first state tournament berth in five years. 4A area track athletes punch tickets to state. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM MDT. Twin Falls...
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fried Food, Fun Games, and Thrilling Rides at Carnival in Magic Valley this Month

It's getting to be one of the best times of the year. Soon school will be out, pools will be opening and family vacations will begin. As summer approaches there is much to be excited about, but one such thing you may not have to wait long for. One of the best parts about summer is it means that fair season is near, but many of us don't want to wait until the fair. Those that don't want to wait are in luck as there is an event taking place in Twin Falls over the next week to help fill that want of fair season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho gas prices tie national average at $4.57 a gallon

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For drivers everywhere, the pain at the pump continues. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline is now tied with the national average at $4.57 per gallon – a new record high for both averages. AAA says that the high cost...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
kmvt

U of I helps Hollister Elementary plant new community garden

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday morning, Hollister Elementary students were joined by University of Idaho Extension staff, getting their hands dirty building a new community garden. “The cool thing is, really, we wanted to improve the children’s health,” said Siewguan Lee with U of I’s Twin Falls extension....
HOLLISTER, ID
kmvt

Blaine County School District to offer free preschool

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District announced they will be offering free preschool for all children in the community next year. According to a release from the school district, preschool will be available at Bellevue Elementary, Carey School, Hailey Elementary and Hemingway STEAM School. Preschool will be a half-day, five days a week program.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Meeting planned for those in opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Project

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lava Ridge Wind Project has drummed up some controversy across southern Idaho as the plan for 400 wind turbines across the region is facing some opposition. Now, Thursday night in Jerome, those who want to have their voices heard can meet to discuss the...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Numerous incumbents knocked off in Idaho primary

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Idaho’s primary election over, numerous incumbents for Idaho offices won’t be back serving the Gem State next year. 10-year senate Republican Jim Patrick, who currently serves rural Twin Falls County (District 25), was ousted by Glenneda Zuiderveld. On the statewide level, there were...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field
kmvt

Idaho will not need to borrow money for the second time in 40 years

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will not need to borrow money to support cash flow for the second time in 40 years, Governor Little announced on Wednesday. Little cited Idaho’s strong economy as the reason for this, and said this will save Idaho taxpayers money. 1982 was the last time the Gem State did not need to issue a State of Idaho Tax Anticipation Note to supplement cash flow.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Here are the key primary election results in Idaho

11:40 p.m. – Early results signal shake-up for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Debbie Critchfield continues to pull ahead of incumbent Sherri Ybarra in the Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction primary, though only about 16% of counties are reporting full results. The current votes in are tallied at 43.3% for...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Twin Falls preps for Tuesday elections

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To ensure the safety and security of Tuesday’s election, Twin Falls County held a ballot counting test, and KMVT was in attendance. The county does this before every election to test the machine with sample ballots that the county fills out. They are...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
kmvt

New pediatric medical program launched at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital has launched a new program intended to improve pediatric medical care in the Mini-Cassia region. The hospital’s new pediatric telehealth consult program allows for round-the-clock access to pediatric specialists at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Gov. Little assures Idaho elections are safe and secure

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As voters head to the polls Tuesday in counties big and small across Idaho, Gov. Brad Little is assuring Idahoans of our state’s history of safe and secure elections and highlighted new investments to continue our track record of election integrity. “Fair and free elections...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pocatello Man Walking On Interstate Struck by Truck

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon near American Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 42-year-old Pocatello man was walking on Interstate 86 at around 3:20 p.m. just west of the town when he was hit by a semi-truck headed westbound. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. ISP said the incident is under investigation. The roadway was blocked for about an hour.
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

See Plans for North Blue Lakes (US 93) Rehabilitation Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The northernmost part of Blue Lakes Boulevard is set to get a makeover in the coming months in Twin Falls. The Idaho Transportation Department will be showing the plans this Thursday (May 19) for construction on Blue Lakes Blvd (U.S. Highway 93) from Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge. The meeting will be hosted at Twin Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and online. ITD said the pavement will be replaced, upgrades will be made to pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards, and the traffic signal at Blue Lakes and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard will be replaced. The meeting Thursday will be an open house format where people can drop in between the posted hours and chat with ITD staff and see the plans. The online presentation will be available on May 20. The first phase of the U.S. 93 project is already underway between Grandview Drive and Blue Lakes Blvd.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho dems attempt voter outreach amid uncontested races

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the state, competitive primary races between Republican candidates are commanding local, even national, attention. Democratic races, however, are not seeing the same level of attention. “There’s no doubt that we have steep hills to climb,” said Current Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Two candidates reminisce on their campaign as election day closes in

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The months and weeks leading up to election day brought some competition for many of the races. Debbie Critchfield, candidate for state superintendent says it has been a long year, and the feeling her and her team had today was of pride and satisfaction with how their campaign went.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho Department of Labor expands services to rural areas

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor announced an expansion of services in four southern Idaho cities on Wednesday. Residents in Gooding, Hailey, Jerome, and Shoshone can access mobile locations in these areas, and eliminate the need to leave these communities. “Our mobile office model is for...
SHOSHONE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One of a Kind Market Taking Place this Month in Twin Falls

Throughout the Magic Valley, there are tons of events and sales taking place every weekend. Some of them are big retail stores, some of them are new stores that are opening for the first time, and others are craft shows that are handmade items by Magic Valley locals. It is one of the best times of the year to get out and shop and browse, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a must-go for everyone in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy