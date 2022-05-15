Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

Pitching isn't the only thing that ties Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace together. Both are righties. Both grew up in Nebraska. Both played on the same club softball team in high school. They like talking movies. Oh, and dogs. Ferrell and Wallace love talking about dogs. "She has a dog...
The games that really matter for the Nebraska baseball team start Thursday. But there's pride to play for before that, and with the way this season has gone for NU, Tuesday night's game against Oral Roberts presents an interesting case study in how the Huskers approach the final days of their regular season.
Down 3-0 after half an inning, the hangover looked real for the Nebraska baseball team. A late-night, rain-delayed loss Sunday at Illinois and a long bus ride home that began at 6 a.m. Monday conspired against the Huskers, as did a good Oral Roberts team that came into Tuesday night's matchup with a 33-16 record.
The Nebraska men's basketball team has made the final addition to its roster. Emmanuel Bandoumel, a senior transfer guard from SMU, announced Tuesday night on social media he would play his final season in Lincoln for Fred Hoiberg. Bandoumel spent three seasons with the Mustangs, starting 68 of the 80...
In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Bruner's child care center was one of the first in Lincoln to close its doors because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The real impact of the virus, however, was just taking shape. Soon, part-time staff at The Children's Place quit. Applicants were...
A district judge Wednesday sentenced a confessed drug dealer to 90 to 140 years in prison for shooting into a carload of young people in 2019, hitting and killing a 15-year-old Lincoln boy. That's on top of a 19- to 33-year prison term Majdal Elias, 26, already is serving on...
Miss Lucy — the Juilana mini-pig who captured the hearts of her owners before they knew her presence in their home violated city code — gets to stay. The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing Ron and Dee Baddorf (the pig's owners) their request to waive the city code prohibiting swine in city limits.
The Flying Fish Farm has nothing to do with fish, though Salt Creek winds its way through the nearby wilderness, below a steep embankment that marks the eastern line of the property. It has everything to do with a large windsock that flew on the land in the mid-'70s, a...
A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday following a shooting in the parking lot of a Grand Island Wal-Mart. At 2:17 a.m. Saturday the Grand Island Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Wal-Mart at 3501 S. Locust St. The store was closed at the time. Grand Island...
One person was killed and another was injured in an early Saturday morning crash near Wisner, and an Omaha man involved in the crash was arrested after he stole a vehicle at the scene, according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred just after midnight on U.S. 275,...
