ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: eleven, nineteen) (thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 21, Year: 66. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-one; Year: sixty-six) Pick 3. 0-2-4 (zero, two, four)
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
North Platte Telegraph

Husker hoops adds SMU transfer guard Emmanuel Bandoumel

The Nebraska men's basketball team has made the final addition to its roster. Emmanuel Bandoumel, a senior transfer guard from SMU, announced Tuesday night on social media he would play his final season in Lincoln for Fred Hoiberg. Bandoumel spent three seasons with the Mustangs, starting 68 of the 80...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Council votes to let Lincoln couple keep their mini-pig despite a prohibition in city ordinance

Miss Lucy — the Juilana mini-pig who captured the hearts of her owners before they knew her presence in their home violated city code — gets to stay. The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing Ron and Dee Baddorf (the pig's owners) their request to waive the city code prohibiting swine in city limits.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myday#Ap#The Nebraska Lottery#The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph

Teen injured in weekend shooting at Grand Island Wal-Mart

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday following a shooting in the parking lot of a Grand Island Wal-Mart. At 2:17 a.m. Saturday the Grand Island Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Wal-Mart at 3501 S. Locust St. The store was closed at the time. Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy