Eurovision Winners Maneskin to Feature on Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Eurovision 2021 winners Maneskin are set to make an appearance on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann ’s highly-anticipated Elvis biopic.

The Italian band revealed the collaboration during their triumphant return to the Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Turin, Italy on Saturday night.

The group, composed of Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio, have had a whirlwind year since taking home the Eurovision trophy last May. As well as appearing on “Saturday Night Live” and at the Coachella festival, they have just released a new single, “Supermodel,” which they worked on with Swedish pop supremo Max Martin.

In addition to performing “Supermodel” on Saturday night, David revealed the glam rockers had collaborated with Luhrmann on a track, “If I Can Dream,” for the biopic, which features Austin Butler as the doomed music icon. “We felt a huge connection and we decided to jump on it,” David said of working with Luhrmann. “We’re really proud of what we did, we can’t wait to see it.”

The song is a cover and was originally released by Presley in 1968.

Luhrmann is known for infusing period films with modern songs, from a cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in the turn of the century-set “Moulin Rouge” to The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” in his adaptation of “Romeo + Juliet.”

The director also happens to hail from Australia, where Eurovision is such a big deal that in 2015 the country was permitted to take part in the contest as a one-off, despite not being a member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the event. Ostensibly their participation was to celebrate the competition’s 60th anniversary but seven years later they continue to field representatives for the competition and have become an associate member of the EBU.

“Elvis” is set to have its world premiere in Cannes this week.

Variety

Variety Announces Interviews for Cannes Studio Presented by Campari

Click here to read the full article. Variety will partner with Campari to bring the Variety Studio to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The interview studio will run May 18 – 25 and feature conversations with top directors and stars attending the 75th annual fest. Talent participating in the interview studio includes Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Michael Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and writer/director James Gray from “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features), a coming-of-age story about family and the generational pursuit of the American dream; Julianne Moore and Jesse Eisenberg from his feature directorial debut, “When You Finish Saving the World” (A24), a comedy-drama...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer to Amber Heard: ‘Mr. Depp Is Your Victim, Isn’t He?’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s lawyer began her cross-examination of Amber Heard on Monday afternoon, seeking to undercut Heard’s claim that Depp physically assaulted her numerous times. Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney, presented a series of photos of Heard taken shortly after alleged incidents of violence. In the images, Heard did not appear to have bruises or other physical marks. “You should see what it looked like under the makeup,” Heard responded. Heard completed her direct testimony earlier on Monday, saying that she ultimately decided to leave Depp because she feared she would not survive the relationship. When it was her...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
