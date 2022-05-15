ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I lived my live by my horoscope app for a week and this is what happened

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

If there's one thing Gen-Z knows, it's their zodiac sign.

Long gone are the days when asking "what's your sign" was weird. Now, it's all about how the stars and planets aligned the day you were brought into the world.

Tons of people buy into the idea that our personalities are pre-determined by fate and many of those people fall into my generation- Gen Z. We're more likely to ditch the traditional religious route and find new and exciting ways to explain the inexplicable things in life.

Even for people who do not necessarily believe astrology is real, there's no denying it's fun to learn about qualities you may possess and seek advice according to the stars.

And there is no better place to get the vague advice you need than individualized astrology apps like Co-Star.

Co-Star is an app created by Banu Guler that combines NASA JPL data with artificial intelligence to deliver personalized advice every day.

Users who download the app, create a unique username and then input specific information about the day they were born (time of birth, location of birth, what day, year, etc.) in order to get the most accurate alignment of the planets. You can also add friends to see how compatible you are and what the best way to interact with them is.

According to Axios , more than 20 million people have downloaded Co-Star to get the life advice they need. And I'm one of them. Mostly because Co-Star is so much more than a daily horoscope.

It lays out the planetary alignments the day you were born and deciphers what each one means according to you, it gives you a list of things to "do" and "don't" every single day, and even offers public forums for like-minded people to write their thoughts.

This is not your mother's astrological chart.

As a Gemini, I constantly go back and forth with myself on whether to believe astrology is as powerful as everyone says it is. So this week I decided to challenge myself by following what my Co-Star says.

But I thought it would be even more interesting to follow my Co-Star's "do" and "don't" list which is notorious for suggesting random items and vague ideas for each person.

Monday

Monday started off strong. I eagerly grabbed my phone in the morning to see what the planets had in store for me and was delighted to find that I had to listen to a podcast. But less delighted to know I had to "do" off the record.

I cannot even begin to express my disappointment knowing I wasn't allowed to do power tools. I've never owned a power tool in my life and made big plans to pick one up today but Co-Star deterred me from this! Oh well, another year will pass without a power tool in my possession. C'est la vie.

While getting ready for work I listened to The Daily from the New York Times and rather than taking the initiative of reaching out to sources, I decided to follow Co-Star's advice and not be proactive on a story (apologies to my editor).

When my roommate asked me 'how was your day' rather than go on a monologue of all the details, I kept it short and sweet with "good."

Overall 7/10 day.

Tuesday

In my dash to get ready for work I completely forgot to check my Co-Star first thing Tuesday morning.

Luckily, I remembered halfway through my morning and was excited to see that I had already done two things it told me. I listened to a playlist while making my way to work - I'm going to consider 'mixtape' and 'playlist' the same thing - and I had made a to-do list for the day.

Having no idea what a tincture was, Google told me it was extract of a plant or animal mixed with ethanol. I did not have that and honestly had no idea where to get it so I decided to interpret this as an elderflower cocktail.

Avoiding heated debates, hot takes, and big decisions was a dream come true for my non-confrontational self.

8.5/10 day.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Wednesday

Wednesday - oof.

The middle of the week is always rough for me and that was only made worse by my failure to check Co-Star all day. Had I known I should not have been in a daze with my head underwater I probably would've called into work sick.

4/10 day.

Thursday

I wasn't going to make the same mistake I did on Wednesday. So Thursday morning I checked my Co-Star while walking to the subway and found the list pretty manageable.

Although it's difficult to completely avoid social media while working as a Gen-Z news writer, I decided to not refresh my Instagram for the day as per Co-Star's rules. Not sure how impactful it was but I did reduce my screen time.

Luckily 'doing' seltzer and snack bowl was quite easy for me to complete and it brightened my day to treat myself to a hard seltzer and some pretzels. I also used the thesaurus feature while writing a story so I gave myself a point for kinda checking 'encyclopedia' off the list.

9/10 day.

Friday

I was so excited to end my week just as strong as I started it. As soon as I turned over in bed, I looked at my Co-Star, eager to see what I would be doing today.

Only instead of my typical "do" and "don't" list, I found an entirely new design that got rid of the lists and instead offered timely suggestions.

What is this? I guess they decided to update the app. My timing is impeccable.

So I took their light suggestions by drinking some ginger lemon tea and crying about the loss of my beloved "do" and "don't" list with a very absorbent towel.

5/10.

Although I'm still unsure about this whole astrology thing, it did make my week more fun to know I had a small list of tasks to do and don't do based on planetary alignments.

The days I didn't complete my list or forgot to check ended up being bad days but the days I did follow were exciting and energetic. Who's to say if Co-Star has anything to do with that.

Regardless, I'm pretty sure most of these things are meant to be taken metaphorically.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Woman who lives in 'middle of nowhere' defends 'gross lifestyle'

A woman who lives in the "middle of nowhere" has defended her "gross" way of life, including not brushing her teeth daily.Annabel Fenwick Elliott took to her TikTok to share what she does because she lives "alone, in the middle of nowhere, with no contact with other humans."Elliot first explained that she doesn't often shower and "literally sometimes for a week.""I don't see the point, I don't really like the feeling, being wet and then having to get dry, and it's cold," she said.Elliot also said she doesn't use deodorant because she, again, "doesn't see the point."Sign up to our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Ethanol#Co Star#Nasa#Jpl
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Google
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Indy100

Chilling reason Google Maps blurred this house on ordinary street

On a seemingly normal street in Cleveland, Ohio, a house with a dark history has been blurred out from public view on Google Maps. The home, located at 2208 Seymour Avenue, sits between a series of other ordinary-looking homes in the Ohio suburb. From the birds-eye view on Google Maps, users can see a slate-grey roof nestled between other homes but on Street View, the house is completely burred outThe home once belonged to abusers Ariel Castro who kidnapped three women and held them captive in the house for nearly a decade. The women, Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry, and Georgina...
CLEVELAND, OH
Indy100

An old photo of a sweaty Mark Zuckerberg from 13 years ago is all kinds of cursed

Reddit users have expressed their shock after stumbling upon a picture of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg dancing to ‘house music’ back in 2009.It turns out the pic was from the 00s after a DJ named Dory, from New York, confirmed the image was “from three years ago” in a Facebook post from 2013.“Who knew,” she added.Well, some users of the r/Weird subreddit certainly didn’t, after one individual shared the snap and asked: “Is that Mark Zuckerberg on the left? Picture from house music event in early 2000’s.”2009 certainly isn’t the “early 2000s”, but we’ll let that slide.With Zuckerberg being born...
INTERNET
Indy100

Comedian's parody of the ‘get a better paid job’ Tory MP is a must-watch

A comedian has parodied the Tory minister who helpfully suggested people get "better paid jobs" to deal with the cost of living crisis and it is pretty funny.Yesterday, safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean told people how to safeguard their finances amid soaring inflation and the answer seemed to just be "get more money then".She said: “Over the long term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better.“Whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better paid job and these are long term actions but...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Woman shares red flag texts that she received from a guy that she had been dating for five days

A woman took to TikTok to share the disturbing messages she began receiving from a man she met on a dating app - after they had only been talking for a few days. TikTok is full of advice shared by users who have crazy dating stories to tell, which they can only hope someone learns from. This time around, user @xolyssarosexo seemingly had no indication the man she was seeing would switch up his behavior until it was too late. “Met him on a dating app then texted for five days,” the text overlay on her video reads. “Wasn’t feeling...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Optical illusion sees man appear from nowhere during Disneyland Avengers TikTok

An optical illusion has left viewers stunned as a man seems to appear from nowhere in a clip captured at a theme park.They say that theme parks are a magical experience, but the video has suggested that’s quite literally the case as a man seems to emerge from in front of a Marvel character.In the clip captured at the Avengers Campus theme park in California, the woman dressed as the Marvel fictional character Scarlet Witch is holding hands with a young girl dressed as the same character.As the person filming follows the pair from behind, a man wearing a red...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy