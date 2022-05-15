ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, NY

CNY man dies from head injury after getting thrown from ATV, deputies say

By James McClendon
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Kirkland, N.Y. — A Central New York man died Saturday night after the ATV he was riding flipped over and he landed on his head, deputies said. Deputies were called at about 7 p.m. to a home on Bogusville Hill...

