CNY man dies from head injury after getting thrown from ATV, deputies say

A 76-year-old man lost his life in a crash on Alleghany Road in the town of Hanover after a pickup truck struck the rear of a farm tractor. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the crash occurred shortly after 3:30 pm Sunday, the operator of the tractor being ejected. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup, a 75-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and released by medical personnel on the scene. Investigation into the crash is continuing. Deputies were assisted by Silver Creek Fire Department, Hanover Center Fire Department, Seneca Nation EMS, Forestville Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO