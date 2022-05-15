ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos Community Foundation Hosts First Annual Volunteer And Board Member Appreciation Event

By Los Alamos Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Alamos Community Foundation (LACF) held its first annual Volunteer and Board Member Appreciation April 28 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. Pictured are, from left, LACF Board member Frances Chadwick, Joanna Gillespie and Katie Bruell. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. David...

