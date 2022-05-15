ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Paul lifts Lightning to Game 7 win over Maple Leafs

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period of Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Leafs finally got on the board t 13:25 in the second period. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner helped set up Morgan Rielly, who sniped a goal glove-side, tying the game 1-1.

With 3:28 left in the second period, Paul gathered a loose puck just inside the Maple Leafs' zone, deked around defensemen T.J. Brodie and rifled home his second goal to put Tampa Bay up for good.

With the Lightning up 2-1 after two periods, Vasilevskiy shut the door, turning away all 17 shots he faced in the third period. Vasilevskiy made 30 saves off 31 total shots and saved all seven shots faced against Toronto's powerplay.

The defending back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Lightning advance to the second round of the playoffs, where they'll face the Florida Panthers. On Friday night, the Panthers defeated the Washington Capitals in overtime, 4-3, winning that first-round series in six games.

